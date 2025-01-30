Audrey Ann McCue, age 94, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Roseberry Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Audrey was born on May 2, 1930, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Louis and Gladys (Clough) Klicko. She graduated from Waukesha High School and grew up alongside her three younger siblings. During her teenage years, she worked as a companion and housekeeper and later at a local drugstore. On August 7, 1948, Audrey married the love of her life, Kay McCue, a blond-haired, blue-eyed sailor. Shortly after their wedding, they moved to Maryland while Kay was stationed with the Navy. After his discharge, they returned to Wisconsin to build their life together.

Between 1950 and 1961, Audrey and Kay welcomed five children. They made their home in Kenosha before moving to North Tonawanda, New York, in 1971 for Kay’s job. In 1976, they settled in Grand Marsh, where Audrey remained for the rest of her life.

Audrey held various jobs throughout her lifetime, including positions at Jockey Menswear in Kenosha, Grants Department Store in North Tonawanda, and Potato World in Grand Marsh.

She found great joy in time spent with her grandchildren, who cherished summers at “Bumpa and Grams”—whether at home in Grand Marsh or at the family cottage in Winneconne. Together, they created memories of pontoon rides, fishing, swimming, and celebrating the Fourth of July.

Audrey had a deep love for her community and devoted many years to volunteering. She was active in S.H.A.R.E., Relay for Life, the Adams County Fair, and, most dear to her heart, the Exceptional Citizens of Adams County. She worked tirelessly to prepare meals, purchase gifts, and organize festivities for their annual Christmas party. She also stood alongside her husband in service to the Easton-White Creek Lions Club, helping with their annual Chic-Nic since its inception in 1988. In 2015, the Lions honored Audrey with the Citizen of the Year Award—a testament to her unwavering dedication. Many times, her children and grandchildren proudly volunteered by her side.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Klicko; her siblings, Yvonne, Gordon (Helen) Klicko, Douglas (Georgie) Klicko, and Dennis (Koz and Gloria) Klicko; her beloved husband, Kay McCue; her son, Rolondo “Randy” McCue; and daughter-in-law, Doris “Dee Dee” McCue.

She is lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law, JoAnn Thorsen; her children, Annette McCue, Keith McCue, RickeyLee (Brenda) McCue, and Kevin (Barb) McCue; her grandchildren, Heather Shaw-Theisen, Josh (Sarah) McCue, Randi (McCue) Berwick, Cody (Alex) McCue, Amanda (Corey) Johnson, and Rickey Lee McCue; and her bonus grandchildren, Shandi (Mike) Taylor, Kalani (Jade) Cheung, Tim Hatcher, and David Clark. Audrey’s love and legacy also live on through her great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many cherished friends.

Audrey’s kindness, generosity, and love for her family will never be forgotten. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.