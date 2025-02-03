Wayne W. Laack

Wayne W. Laack, age 93 years, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.

He was born on February 27, 1931 in the Town of Summit, Juneau County, Wisconsin, the 2nd of twelve children to Vern and Marie (Gruetzmacher) Laack.

Wayne attended the Red School in Summit Township and left home at a young age to work on a farm before entering military service. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 53.

He hauled cattle in surrounding counties for years, hauling mostly to Richland Center, along with other trucking work.

Wayne was united in marriage to Marge (Naglus) Noonan on January 20, 1979.

Survivors include his siblings, Elaine Bell, Betty Stout, Carol Borgen, Eddie (Sharon) Laack, James Laack and William (Vicki) Laack, also Marge’s daughters, Diane Noonan and Mary Ann (Craig) Stuchlik, who helped with his care.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; wife, Marge; and siblings, Rose Wallace, Richard Laack, Robert Laack, Helen McAuley and Gayle Laack.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with Rev. Conrad Prell officiating. Interment will be at a later date at the Mauston Cemetery.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com