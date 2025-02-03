Kenneth D. Heitman, age 97, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.



A funeral service to honor and celebrate Kenneth’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2025, at St. John Lutheran Church in Quincy Township, with Rev. Dean Dummer officiating. Interment will follow at Quincy Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation at the Church on Friday, February 7th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.



Kenneth was born on January 23, 1928, in Quincy Township, Adams County, Wisconsin, to Charles and Katherine A. (Schroeder) Heitman, the youngest of 14 children. He attended White Creek Elementary and graduated from Adams-Friendship High School before continuing his education at UW-Madison. A dedicated and hardworking man, Kenneth played a role in constructing the Castle Rock and Petenwell Dams and spent his life maintaining a farm in Quincy. However, his true passion was carpentry. His craftsmanship left a lasting impact throughout Dane County and beyond, contributing to numerous residential, commercial, and state projects.



Kenneth found joy in the simple yet meaningful aspects of life—hunting, working in his workshop, and lending a helping hand at church. A devoted member of St. John Lutheran Church and the Wood Carpenters Union, he was a man of faith, integrity, and quiet generosity.



Memorials in Kenneth’s memory may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Katherine Heitman; his brothers Albert, Adolph, Charles, Alfred, Edward, Ervin “Jim,” and Arnold; and his sisters Esther Freeck, Alvina Mikoda, Ruth Pease, Clara Heitman, Dorothy Wood, and Katherine Barich.



Kenneth leaves behind a cherished legacy and is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences and additional information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.