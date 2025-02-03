Sharon J. Mead, age 89, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at Crest View in New Lisbon.

A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin, with Pastor Terri Skildum officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday, February 8th. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Sharon was born on July 7, 1935, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Russell and Louise Keebler. She graduated from high school in Racine before pursuing her passion for nursing. On October 27, 1956, she married the love of her life, Frank Mead, in Racine. Together, they built a beautiful life, raising their family and creating lasting memories. Sharon dedicated many years to nursing in Illinois before she and Frank took on the rewarding role of managing Petenwell County Park for two decades.

Sharon found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She cherished trips to Branson with Frank, tending to her garden, canning, and sharing her love of making lefse at church. A devoted member of Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, her faith and kindness touched the lives of many.

She was welcomed into heaven by her beloved husband, Frank; her parents, Russell and Louise Keebler; her granddaughter, Melissa Mead; her great-grandson, Sgt. Quintin Browne; and her sister, Shelby (Don) Bohn.

Sharon’s legacy lives on through her loving children: Dawn (John) VanMeter, Cheryl (Rich) Ristow, David Mead (Michele), and Danny (Dawn) Mead; her cherished grandchildren: Amy (Nolan) Nolte, Jennifer (Joshua) DuMond, Brandon Murphy, Jeremy (Anna) VanMeter, Kristin (Tim) Cross, Jaime Mead, Savanna Mead, Mitch Collins, Riley Collins, and her precious great-grandchildren: Emeri, Aubre, Finley, River, Jake, Zoie, and Joe Browne. She is also survived by many dear relatives and friends who will forever hold her in their hearts.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences and further details, please visit www.roseberrys.com.

Sharon’s warmth, generosity, and unwavering love for her family will be deeply missed but never forgotten.