Channel your inner Bond. James Bond that is.

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is inviting you to “Casino Royale: A High Stakes Gala” on Saturday, April 12 at Glacier Canyon Conference Center at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

Step into a world of high-stakes intrigue and timeless sophistication at this James Bond 007-themed fundraising event! Don your finest Bond-inspired attire and join the foundation for an unforgettable evening where elegance meets philanthropy.

With appetizers, a plated dinner, and your own Casino Royale, you can join other MI-6 agents to try your luck at Blackjack, Poker, and Roulette to earn tickets for raffle baskets and other prizes of intrigue.

The foundation’s mission is to raise funds to support local healthcare through the work of Mile Bluff Medical Center. Funds raised through this event will be used to support the areas of greatest need which could include the Gateway Center & Emergency Department Expansion Project, medical equipment, healthcare scholarships, and other community health resources.

Should you choose to accept this mission to attend this exclusive 007, James Bond-inspired event on Saturday, April 12, you will be supporting a worthy cause while enjoying an evening of dinner, entertainment and fun. If you would like to extend your mission, a block of rooms has been reserved at the Wilderness.

General admission, group opportunities, and sponsorships are now available. For purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.milebluff.com/CasinoRoyale or call the foundation office at 608-847-2735.