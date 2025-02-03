It was an exciting day of wrestling for Mauston at Indees Tourney, tuning up for Tourney Time. Team took 2nd/18, falling just short of Div 1 Hudson 264 to 259.5.
Champs
Preston Seebecker [31-7]
Landynn Miller [27-6]
Brekk Peterson [26-14]
Runner-ups
Jayden Vanderhoof [23-7]
3rd Place
Jaren Hansen [18-12]
4th Place
Espen Pitts [31-10]
5th Place
Haakon Peterson [10-10]
Tyler Link [8-8]
Riley Frye [18-15]
Riquan Lee [5-8]
Austin Hunter [15-12]
Huge week ahead
Tonight 5:30
Mauston vs Nekoosa [SCC dual title]
Nekoosa vs Royall
Parent’s Night
MILK CAN DUAL
Mauston vs Royall
Friday
SCC CHAMPIONSHIPS @ MAUSTON
4:30