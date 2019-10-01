Tracy Lynn Witz, age 54, of Friendship, Wisconsin unexpectedly passed away Thursday, October 10, 2024 at her home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Followed by a Celebration of Life at the VFW Post 6279 in Adams, WI.



Tracy was born October 11, 1969 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Warren and Yvonne (Ebbott) Klumb. The family moved to Adams County in 1972, where she graduated from Adams Friendship High School in 1988, she attended The Beauty Academy in Menominee, WI and worked for Cost Cutters in Wisconsin Rapids, then for Best Power in Necedah, WI and later working for Phillips Pharmacy and Wisconsin Tool and Mold.



During Tracy’s first marriage to Bruce Schilling she was blessed with a baby girl Morgan Rose. She then married the love of her life Jeremy Witz on May 13, 2017 in Lake Delton, Wisconsin, they were married up until the time of Tracy’s death



Tracy loved spending time with her daughter Morgan, and in September of 2016 she was blessed with her granddaughter Kaydence Rose and her grandson Elliott Adam in 2020. She love attending soccer and t ball games and gymnastic events. She especially loved REO Speedwagon and attending their concerts with her bestie Jeannie. Tracy was an avid Packer fan, cheering them on every game. She was a very social person, loved spending time with family and friends enjoying the love and laughter. She adored Crocker Spaniels and especially her beloved Karlie. She loved community events at the local winery, lawn mower races, live music, campfires and most of all spending time with family.



Tracy was preceded in death by her parents: Warren and Yvonne (Ebbott) Klumb; brother Richard Klumb, maternal Grandparents Walter and Corrine Klumb and paternal grandparents Florence and William Ebbott.



Survivors:

Husband: Jeremy A. Witz of Friendship, WI, daughter Morgan (Johnathan] Biba, granddaughter Kaydence Rose Swanson, grandson Elliott Adam Biba all of Endeavor, WI, brothers Warren (Natalie) Klumb of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. and Robert (LeAnn) Klumb of Adams, WI, Mary (Dale) McKinster of Nekoosa, WI and in laws Ramon and Cheryl Witz of Friendship, WI and brother in law Ramon(Sarah)Witz of Isanti, MN, and several nieces and nephews, including Ryan Klumb, Hannah Farley, Jake Klumb, Matt Klumb, Bradley Stevens, Brittni Stevens, Seth Klumb, Melissa Klumb, Dylan Witz, Allyson Witz, and life long friend Jeannie Hilson.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.