Marion V. Anderson, 81, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th, 2024 at Bible Baptist Church, 148 Grayside Ave, Mauston, WI 53948.

Born on January 25, 1943, in Vilas Township, Wisconsin, to William and Ethel Marie (Hatchkiss) Jolowiec, Marion grew up in a loving family and attended Antigo High School. On January 27, 1973, she married Elmer J. Anderson in Houston, Minnesota. While Marion held various jobs throughout her life, her greatest role was as a devoted homemaker, dedicated to her family.

Marion found joy in dancing, fishing, birdwatching, and baking, all of which reflected her zest for life and the love she shared with those around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son. Marion is survived by her beloved husband, Elmer; eight children; four siblings; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Roseberry’s Funeral Home.