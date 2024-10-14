JoAnn Reichhoff, age 70, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Friday, October 11, 2024, at her home.

A memorial gathering will be from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will follow at the Easton Cemetery. A celebration of life will be 2:00 PM at Connell’s Cedar Shack in Adams, Wisconsin.

JoAnn was born October 20, 1953, in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Willard and Belva (Neff) Parr. JoAnn was a 1971 graduate of Adams-Friendship High School. She served Adams County for nearly 4 decades at the Register of Deeds.

JoAnn was a very social person, spending many evenings bowling or playing cards with friends. A night out with her large family and friends brought joy and laughter. Lunch with “the girls” provided many fond memories. Time spent in her garden or tending to her flowers gave peace and solitude when needed. JoAnn was also a talented cook and baker. Creative birthday cakes for her children or wedding cakes for others helped make their special days even better. Her potato salad made many a summer BBQ even tastier. When the Wisconsin winter was long and dark the annual escape to sunny Florida provided a well-deserved respite.

JoAnn was preceded in death by parents: Willard and Belva Parr; twin-brother, Johnny Parr; father-in-law & mother-in-law: Harold “Stub” and Harriet Relchhoff; husband, Marty Reichhoff; half- siblings: Chuck (Alice) Parr and Dee Davis.

Survivors include

Children: Jason (Sheri) Reichhoff and Nikki (Hans) Thiel

Grandchildren: Kaylee Reichhoff and Kai Thiel

Beloved Partner of 28 years: Dave Dehmlow

Children: Suzy (Jay) Nolet and Mike (Tammy) Dehmlow

Grandchildren: Amber Dehmlow, Ava Buchanan, and Tanner Dehmlow

Brothers: Bill (Dolly) Parr, Ed (Patty) Parr, and Jim (Elia Parr)

JoAnn is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

JoAnn is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.