Did you know that 1 in 10 adults worldwide has diabetes? Whether you or someone you love is affected by diabetes, understanding the risks and taking steps for prevention, early detection, and treatment can make all the difference.

Mile Bluff’s Diabetes Education Team will be hosting information tables to help answer your questions and provide tips for managing and preventing diabetes. Don’t miss this opportunity to speak with the team and get valuable resources to help manage diabetes more effectively.

They will be set up in front of the following businesses located in Mauston.

Dollar Tree, located at 754 N. Union Street on:

Monday, October 21, from 10:30 am to 12:30

Walgreens, located at 403 Gateway Avenue on:

Tuesday, October 22, from 10:30 am to 12:30

For more information, call 608-847-1848.

To see more events like this, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.