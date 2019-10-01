On Friday, May 10, 2024, at approximately 10:59 a.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a call regarding a male subject not breathing at an address on 11th Avenue in Necedah Township.

Upon arrival, deputies and Mauston Area Ambulance personnel discovered a deceased adult male. Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, an investigation ensued.

The deceased individual was identified as Daniel J. Asmussen, age 66, of Madison.

As a result of the on-going investigation, Jeffrey W. Crompton, age 65, of Oregon, WI has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Mr. Asmussen.

Mr. Crompton has been charged with the following:

First Degree Intentional Homicide

Mr. Crompton is presently being held in the Juneau County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond. His initial appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 9 a.m.

It should be noted that Mr. Crompton is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.