Alan Williams, age 63, of Redgranite, Wisconsin peacefully passed away Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Al was born June 22, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois to Leon and Geraldine (Collins) Williams. Al moved to Lohrville with his first wife, Diane after retiring from his maintenance job at Dodge City Apartments. After Diane’s passingin 2011, Al kept himself busy with his dog, Patches, fishing, playing pool, and going to the casino.

Al met his second wife, Louanne in 2015, they were married on July 15, 2023. Al and Louanne spent many years doing what they loved together.

Al is survived by his wife, Louanne Boe-Williams; her children Patricia Boe and Tamarus Clark; one granddaughter, Isabella; brother, Ward (Sue) Williams; two nieces: Teahya (Buttercup) and Tiffany (Cornball); sister by heart, Tanya (Eric) Wittig; three nieces by heart: Michela Wierzba, Maddie Wierzba, and Angelina Larsen; one nephew by heart, Marcus Larsen.

Al was preceded in death by his parents: Leon and Geraldine; first wife, Diane (Drexler) Williams; uncle, Calvin Williams and his beloved dog, Patches.

A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025 at the Wautoma World War II Memorial Building, 440 W Main St, Wautoma, WI.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.