Renee A. Abusaid, age 60, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, September 26, 2025.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at the Friendship Village Hall in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois.

Renee was born on November 18, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois, to Gerald and Joanne (Dmytrus) Serafin.

She devoted much of her time to volunteering for Bingo at her alma mater, St. Nicholas School, and was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Chicago. Renee loved the outdoors—camping, sitting by a campfire, riding motorcycles, visiting flea markets, and shooting pool. Her greatest passion, however, was serving with Guardians of the Children, where she found purpose and joy in helping abused children and making a difference in their lives.

Renee was preceded in death by her father, Gerald; brother, John; and grandparents, Michael and Anne.

She is survived by her mother, Joanne; son, Sufian (Vicky); granddaughter, Sofia; and her significant other, Mike.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Guardians of the Children, P.O. Box 57, Arkdale, WI 54613.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.