Government Shutdown Leads to Canceled Events at Necedah Wildlife Refuge
Due to a lack of appropriations funding
and government shutdown, the Necedah
National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is
closed and most staff are furloughed
As a result of this, all activities and
presentations scheduled for October
15-18 are canceled. Even if the budget is
resolved early next week, it is too short of
a notice for our partners, suppliers,
attendees and volunteers. Thanks for
your understanding.
