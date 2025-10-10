Royall Wins Pair to Remain in 1st Place in Scenic Bluffs Volleyball
The Royall Panthers volleyball team still controls its own destiny for an outright Scenic Bluffs Conference championship after winning two games Thursday night. Royall swept Hillsboro 3-0 by scores of 25-21, 25-16, and 25-10. Royall then squared off with Cashton the only team within the conference to have defeated Royall this year. Royall dropped set one 25-23 but bounced back to win the next three sets 27-25, 25-14, and 25-23. Royall had to rally in set 2 and got a pair of aces from serving specialist Kylie Rick with the scored tied at 25 to win the set. Bria Gruen had a big game as did Laya Wainwright for the Panthers. The Panthers improve to 20-8 on their season and 11-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Cashton had swept Wonewoc-Center in their first game Thursday night. Cashton is now 17-12 on their season and 9-3 in the conference. Wonewoc-Center defeated Hillsboro 3-2 in the other game played at Royall.