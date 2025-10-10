The Royall Panthers volleyball team still controls its own destiny for an outright Scenic Bluffs Conference championship after winning two games Thursday night. Royall swept Hillsboro 3-0 by scores of 25-21, 25-16, and 25-10. Royall then squared off with Cashton the only team within the conference to have defeated Royall this year. Royall dropped set one 25-23 but bounced back to win the next three sets 27-25, 25-14, and 25-23. Royall had to rally in set 2 and got a pair of aces from serving specialist Kylie Rick with the scored tied at 25 to win the set. Bria Gruen had a big game as did Laya Wainwright for the Panthers. The Panthers improve to 20-8 on their season and 11-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Cashton had swept Wonewoc-Center in their first game Thursday night. Cashton is now 17-12 on their season and 9-3 in the conference. Wonewoc-Center defeated Hillsboro 3-2 in the other game played at Royall.