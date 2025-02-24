On Wednesday February 19, 2025, Our Heavenly Father called another of His Treasures home. Rita Marie Wicka passed on to eternal life suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Necedah.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2025, 1:00 p.m., at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Burial will follow in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Mediatrix of Peace Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday with a rosary beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com