Kenneth (Kenny) C. Fauska, 83, of Warrens, WI went home to be with Jesus on February 20, 2025. Funeral Services for Kenny will be held on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Tomah. Pastors Bryan Johnson and Thomas Coleman will officiate. Kenny will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Dannavang Cemetery in Warrens. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Additional visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.