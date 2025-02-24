Plan to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in welcoming Shari Sarazin on Monday, March 3, at 3:15 p.m. Shari is a talented vocalist, composer, and Celtic folk harpist. Her soothing melodies on the iconic Celtic harp, paired with captivating stories and historical insights, are sure to delight everyone in attendance. This event is a perfect celebration in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the beauty of Irish culture through song and storytelling!

This event is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited, so call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today.

To see more events like this, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.