On February 23rd at just before 5:00PM the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a call reporting the possibility of multiple deaths and a gas leak at an address on Hobby Road. The caller reported they had gone to the residence as they had not heard from the occupants. When they arrived and entered the home they located a juvenile in the home that was unresponsive and noted the strong odor of gas. They were able to remove a female juvenile from the home, however life saving measures were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel were able to shut off the gas to the house and make it safe to enter. Inside the residence an adult male was also found to be deceased, as well as a dog and cat.

The incident remains under investigation, however investigators were able to determine the source of the gas and there is no information at this time that foul play was involved.

Multiple emergency services responded to the scene, including Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Ambulance, Monroe County Medical Examiner, and Wisconsin State Patrol.