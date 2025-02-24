The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team will send a pair of wresters to state as Sectional Champions. Hayden Gyllin breezed through the sectional round with a tech fall of Fennimores Drew Crubel, a pin over River Valleys Blake Brickl, and a pin over Sugar Rivers Trei Udelhoven. Sweers pinned Nathan Blaschke of Fennimore in the quarterfinals before tech falling Ethyn Bodendein of Richland Center in the Semi-Finals. Sweers was able to revenge a regional final loss from a week ago with a 4-1 overtime victory over Portages Landon Heitmeier in the Sectional Final match at 175pounds. Gyllin will be the #3 seed in D2 for 190lbs while Sweers will be the #2 seed in D2 both get a bye into the quarterfinals.