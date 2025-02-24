Local Wrestlers Qualifying for State
Girls
100 – Cydonia Roman of Royall
132- Lydia Hutter of Adams-Friendship (Sectional Champ)
138 – Katherine McElhose of Brookwood
165 – Kimura Hutter of Adams-Friendship (Sectional Champ)
Boys
D1
106- Braiden Hale-Toomey of Reedsburg (Sectional Champ)
113- Treynor Curtain of Reedsburg (Sectional Champ)
120 – Kade Parrish of Reedsburg (Sectional Champ)
144 – Hudson Jablonski of Reedsburg
157 – Cameron Finch of Tomah
215 – Rylen Knuth of Reedsburg
D2
132 – Caleb Wiseman of Adams-Friendship
175 – Espyn Sweers of Mauston
190 – Hayden Gyllin of Mauston
D3
113 – Brendan Rick of Royall
126 – Parker Mlsna of Cashton
