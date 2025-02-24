Girls

100 – Cydonia Roman of Royall

132- Lydia Hutter of Adams-Friendship (Sectional Champ)

138 – Katherine McElhose of Brookwood

165 – Kimura Hutter of Adams-Friendship (Sectional Champ)

 

Boys

D1

106- Braiden Hale-Toomey of Reedsburg (Sectional Champ)

113- Treynor Curtain of Reedsburg (Sectional Champ)

120 – Kade Parrish of Reedsburg (Sectional Champ)

144 – Hudson Jablonski of Reedsburg

157 – Cameron Finch of Tomah

215 – Rylen Knuth of Reedsburg

 

D2

132 – Caleb Wiseman of Adams-Friendship

175 – Espyn Sweers of Mauston

190 – Hayden Gyllin of Mauston

 

D3

113 – Brendan Rick of Royall

126 – Parker Mlsna of Cashton