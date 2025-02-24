Girls Basketball

La Farge 70 Wonewoc-Center 33

Wauzeka-Steuben 62 Hillsbor0 41

Bangor 56 Melrose-Mindoro 37

 

Boys Basketball

Royall 77 La Farge 33 (Cole Eberhardt career high 13points)

Westfield 56 Mauston 47

Wisconsin Dells 63 Adams-Friendship 36

Nekoosa 77 Wautoma 40

Cashton 39 Brookwood 38

Aquinas 60 Tomah 46

Melrose-Mindoro 76 Bangor 67

Holmen 70 Tomah 47