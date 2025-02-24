Local Prep Basketball Scores from over the weekend
Girls Basketball
La Farge 70 Wonewoc-Center 33
Wauzeka-Steuben 62 Hillsbor0 41
Bangor 56 Melrose-Mindoro 37
Boys Basketball
Royall 77 La Farge 33 (Cole Eberhardt career high 13points)
Westfield 56 Mauston 47
Wisconsin Dells 63 Adams-Friendship 36
Nekoosa 77 Wautoma 40
Cashton 39 Brookwood 38
Aquinas 60 Tomah 46
Melrose-Mindoro 76 Bangor 67
Holmen 70 Tomah 47
