Daniel “Dan” Schluter, 66, of rural Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI, with Father Cruz Divakaran Iruthayam celebrating. Visitations will take place on Friday, February 28, 2025, at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and again on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Dan was born on July 25, 1958, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, to Edmund and Mary (Fuller) Schluter. He grew up with a strong sense of family and hard work; values that he carried throughout his life. In October 1981, he married the love of his life, Patricia “Patty” Burns. Together, they built a life filled with love and cherished memories, sharing 38 wonderful years until her passing in 2020.

From an early age, he developed a love for the outdoors and fast cars—two things that defined some of his life. Whether he was out in the woods hunting or cheering on his favorite driver on race day, he always found joy in the things he loved most.

A dedicated outdoorsman, Dan spent countless hours hunting and enjoying nature. The thrill of the chase, the quiet moments in the woods, and the camaraderie of hunting season were things he cherished deeply. When he wasn’t in the great outdoors, he was tuned into a NASCAR race, passionately rooting for his favorite driver and soaking in the excitement of the track. He made every Daytona 500 a special event, whether attending in person or watching from home surrounded by family and friends.

He took great pride in keeping his yard lush, green and flawless, earning plenty of friendly teasing from neighbors and friends about his unwavering dedication to his “lawn masterpiece.” Whether meticulously mowing in perfect lines or ensuring every blade of grass was just right, his yard was always a reflection of his care and attention to detail. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered with every freshly cut lawn and blooming garden.

Above all, Dan was a devoted family man. He cherished every moment with his loved ones, from cheering on his children, Jason and Brittany in sports to later beaming with pride as he watched his granddaughters’ activities. His kind heart, steadfast work ethic, and unwavering love for his family will be profoundly missed but forever remembered.

Dan is survived by his loving daughter, Brittany (Joe) Dolphin, and his cherished granddaughters, Adalyn, Harper, and Madison. He is also lovingly remembered by his brothers, Richard (Kathleen) Schluter, Dean (Claudia) Schluter, and Jeff (Brenda) Schluter.

He is now at peace, lovingly reunited with his beloved wife, Patty, and his son, Jason, finding comfort together once more. Along with his parents Edmund and Mary.

Though he may no longer be by our side; his love, wisdom, and the memories he created will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.