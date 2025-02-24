George T. Scholze, 68 of Kendall, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2025, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born on November 24, 1956, to Cecil and Beatrice (Ball) Scholze in Kentucky. In 1997, George was united in marriage to Sheila R. Meacham in Mather. George was a jack of all trades and spent most of his life working in the construction industry mainly focusing on drywalling. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed ice fishing, yard work and golfing just to name a few. He enjoyed listening to music of most genres and was a Packer fanatic, but nothing compared for his love of family. George often would find just about any reason to get the family together; 4th of July and summer cookouts, Christmas day and any day of the week would be the best time to create the precious memories that the family will hold near and dear to their hearts. He will be missed by the many that loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila of Kendall, sons, Thomas (Jessie Rose) of Tomah, Travis (Mindy) of Tomah, Troy of Tomah, Dalton (Crystal) Allen of Sparta, Brent (Patricia) of Tomah, daughters, Misty (Damon) Oliphant of Milwaukee, Angela (Dennis) Delfosse of Oshkosh and Amanda (Paul) Hansen of Mather, 23 grandchildren soon to be 24, 4 great grandchildren, siblings, Lita Sterling of South Dakota, Lola (Tom) Stclair of Kendall, Wanda (Eric) Habelman of Camp Douglas and Pam (Paul) Pietrick of Iowa, and a brother-in-law, Jake Meacham of Tomah. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Phillip Ball, and Joe (Janet) Scholze.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor Daren DeFord will officiate.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home form 12:00 Noon until the time of the service.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date this summer to honor George’s love of a good old fashion cookout.