Richard Bruce Murphy, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin.Mass of Roman Catholic Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 28th, 2025 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home and again at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.Richard was born December 17, 1937, in Clinton, Iowa to Michael Jerome and Ruth Ann (Chamberlin) Murphy. He was the oldest of three children and was raised in Clinton alongside his sisters Margaret and Jeanne. Richard left Clinton to study at the University of Iowa in the school of Business. He had his first career as a corporate Manager of JC Penney stores. During this time, and while working in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, he met and fell in love with Rhodona Long. They were married on June 30th 1962 in Medford, Wisconsin, and recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. After 6 more years with JC Penney Corp he settled in Adams-Friendship, WI to raise his family and start his own department store,” Murph’s Department Store”, on Main St in Adams. After a change in the retail market, he was forced to change careers and started a scratch insurance agency in 1986, which supported his family until he retired in 2002. He would spend the remainder of his days in Friendship, WI as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.Richard was extremely passionate about his hunting and fishing. The center of his enjoyment was his hunting trips to Alaska, North and South Dakota and his Canadian Fishing trips. He particularly loved his hunting dogs, from his boyhood dog Butch, to his Irish Setter Kim and his Water Spaniels; Tasha, Pepper and Shilo.Richard was very active within his community of Adams-Friendship and supported the growth of A-F with his involvement in various clubs and organizations. He was a volunteer firefighter and a member of the Catholic Church Parish Council, the Knights of Columbus, Ducks Unlimited, and Lions Club.

Memorials may be directed in Richard’s memory to Ducks Unlimited.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Michael and Ruth; His Sister Margaret and his eldest son Christopher.



Richard is survived by his wife, Rhodona Murphy of Friendship; Sister, Jeanne Ford; Daughter, Dawn (Murphy) Calhoun of Lemont IL; Son, Craig Murphy of Adams WI; Daughter In-laws, Kathy Murphy and Natalie Murphy; Grand Children, Sasha, Mary, Kelly, Leah, Ashley, Cory, Michael, Christopher, Macie and Garret; Great Grand Children, Zenaraya, Novalee, and Adelaide.



