Byron Gary Walter, age 77, died Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at his home in rural Mauston. Born September 29, 1946 to Clifford and Vera (Sonnenberg) Walter in Mauston. Byron graduated from Mauston High School in 1964. While attending school he helped on the family farm in the Mauston Valley. After graduation he joined the Army and served in Vietnam. After he was discharged, he worked as a heavy equipment operator in Wisconsin and Illinois. Byron was a member of the American Legion post in Mauston.

Byron is survived by his sister Bonnie Hooker, Hillsboro, sister-in-law Judy Walter, Capron, IL, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Vera Walter, brothers Leroy Walter and Lyle Walter, sisters Edith Burkhalter, Yvonne Walter and Bernadine Vodak, sister-in-law Jean Walter, brothers-in-law Hugh Hepp, Edward Hooker, Donald Vodak, Ervin Burkhalter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Freedom Honor Flight (donate online at freedomhonorflight.org) or to the Mauston American Legion would be appreciated.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston where friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at Lindina Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.