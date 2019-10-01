Fatal Accident Near Tomah on Interstate
At 10:10 PM on Monday September 16, 2024 a crash occurred on I-90 EB at mile post 37 in
MONROE County near TOMAH.
Assisting agencies included Monroe County Sheriff Department, Monroe County Medical Examiner,
Monroe County Sheriff Communication, Tomah Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire , Tomah Area
Medical Responders, Tomah Rescue Tech, Gundersen Air, and Monroe County Highway
Department.
The crash involved 1 fatality and 1 injury. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the
last page(s).
The details of the crash are as follows:
On Monday, September 16, 2024 at approximately 10:10 pm, a crash involving a GMC Savanna
Van and a Chevrolet Silverado was reported on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 37. Wisconsin State
Patrol units first on scene advised both drivers were trapped in their vehicles with significant injuries.
I-90 eastbound was closed and traffic was rerouted at exit 28 for several hours while the crash was
investigated and clean up occurred.
1 driver was airlifted from the scene to LaCrosse with serious injuries. 1 driver died at the scene as
a result of injuries.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash with the assistance from the Monroe County
Sheriff Department and Monroe County Medical Examiner.
PARTIES INVOLVED
Unit 1: Van/SUV (2011 General Motors Savana)
Driver: Name is withheld pending notification of family.
32 Year Old Male
Injuries: Fatal
Unit 2: Pickup Truck (2002 Chevrolet Silverado)
Driver: Name is withheld pending notification of family.
47 Year Old Male
Injuries: Non-Life Threatening
