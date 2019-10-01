At 10:10 PM on Monday September 16, 2024 a crash occurred on I-90 EB at mile post 37 in

MONROE County near TOMAH.

Assisting agencies included Monroe County Sheriff Department, Monroe County Medical Examiner,

Monroe County Sheriff Communication, Tomah Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire , Tomah Area

Medical Responders, Tomah Rescue Tech, Gundersen Air, and Monroe County Highway

Department.

The crash involved 1 fatality and 1 injury. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the

last page(s).

The details of the crash are as follows:

On Monday, September 16, 2024 at approximately 10:10 pm, a crash involving a GMC Savanna

Van and a Chevrolet Silverado was reported on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 37. Wisconsin State

Patrol units first on scene advised both drivers were trapped in their vehicles with significant injuries.

I-90 eastbound was closed and traffic was rerouted at exit 28 for several hours while the crash was

investigated and clean up occurred.

1 driver was airlifted from the scene to LaCrosse with serious injuries. 1 driver died at the scene as

a result of injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash with the assistance from the Monroe County

Sheriff Department and Monroe County Medical Examiner.



PARTIES INVOLVED

Unit 1: Van/SUV (2011 General Motors Savana)

Driver: Name is withheld pending notification of family.

32 Year Old Male

Injuries: Fatal

Unit 2: Pickup Truck (2002 Chevrolet Silverado)

Driver: Name is withheld pending notification of family.

47 Year Old Male

Injuries: Non-Life Threatening