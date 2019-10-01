Myrna Marie Klaus, age 84, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at the Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Myrna was born October 14, 1939, in Quincy, Wisconsin to Kermit and Alma (Reuterskiold) Hammond. She married Ronald Klaus on July 4, 1964, in Adams.

Myrna had several jobs, ending her career at Nekoosa Middle School as a library aide where she made many friends and loved all the students. She was a big Brewers fan, (does the “M” on her shirt stand for Myrna or the Milwaukee Brewers? We will never know.) and loved spending time with Ronnie and her family. She enjoyed doing many things including bowling, going out to eat, taking rides in the country, knitting, crocheting, doing puzzles, and projects to donate to those in need. In her last years she especially loved spending time with her friends and staff at the Adams Village Apartments where they made her laugh and were like a second family to her.

Myrna was preceded in death by her husband Ronald; parents: Kermit & Alma; brothers: Vernon Hammond, Wilfred (Georgianna) Hammond, Kenny (Mary) Hammond, sisters; Kay Theisen, , Linda (Larry) Stemper, in-laws: Ken Klaus, Glen (Lois) Klaus, Yvonne Fusaro, Matt (Carol) Klaus, Marion Parks, Marie Klaus, Lawrence Klaus, Elaine Hall, Alice Olson, Mary Jo Klaus, Dave Roberts, and beloved nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her daughters: Gina (Michael) Klaus, Jill (Charles) Reichhoff; son: Mark Klaus; grandchildren: Devin, Jamey, Brooklyn, Ashleigh, Dane, and Silas; great-grandchildren: Oceana, Michael, and Autumn; brother: Doug (Jean) Hammond; in-laws: Lilah Hammond, Mark Theisen, Gordon (Mary Lee) Klaus, Dottie Klaus, Allan (Bonnie) Klaus, Sandy (Mike) Roberts, and Tom Olson. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom she loved very much.

A special thank you to Aspirus Riverview Hospital 2nd floor nursing staff for taking such great care of Myrna during her time there and to Vicki & Jessica at North Star Services. She looked forward to every visit.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. A graveside service at the White Creek Cemetery will be held in the spring. Date and time will be announced by the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.