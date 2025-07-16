Gerald C. “Jerry” Van Natta, passed away of cancer, surrounded by his family at his home on June 28, 2025, at the age of 84 in New Lisbon, WI. Jerry was the son of Clifford and Nelda (Emler) Van Natta and was born on May 26, 1941, in Lancaster, WI, Jerry’s life was marked by his loving nature, adventurous spirit, and dedication to his family and community.

Jerry grew up on a farm in Janesville, WI, where he attended local schools and developed a strong work ethic that would define his professional life. After high school, he embarked on a lifelong career in the auto industry. Starting with General Motors, Jerry honed his skills as a mechanic and later joined Everhart O’Leary, where he dedicated 31 years of service, retiring in 2003, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

On October 5, 1979, Jerry married Barbara (Wille) Garey, in Janesville. Together, they built a life filled with joy, laughter, and shared passions. The couple enjoyed taking trips on their motorcycle, exploring the open road, and feeling the freedom that comes with it. Jerry’s love for motorsports extended to snowmobiling, where he not only raced but also served as the president of the Juneau County Winter Wanderers snowmobiling club for 11 years, fostering a sense of camaraderie and community among fellow enthusiasts.

Jerry and Barbara’s weekends and vacations often found them at their beloved property in New Lisbon, where they eventually decided to move permanently in 2003. This peaceful retreat was a testament to their adventurous spirit and love for the great outdoors.

Jerry’s legacy is carried on by his devoted wife, Barbara Van Natta of New Lisbon; his loving daughters, Jayne Griffeth of Janesville, Jodi Pingel of Janesville, Jackie (Scott Walker) Van Natta of Massachusetts, and Janel Van Natta of Janesville; his stepsons, Brian (Renee Lyke) Garey and Jeff Garey, both of Janesville; his sisters, Margie Weimer of Lancaster and Kathi Smith of Platteville; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken (Grace) Wille of Milton, Kathy (Ron) Sowles of Wyoming, Sherry Wille of Janesville, and Rick (Sue) Wille of Fort Wayne, IN. He was a proud grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Rita (Bob) O’Donnell, a nephew Jeff Mikkelson, his brother-in-law, Robert Wille and son-in-law Mike Griffeth. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of many, but his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him. Jerry’s life was a testament to the values of love, family, and adventure, and he will be remembered for his generous spirit and the joy he brought to every gathering.

The family would like to thank Sara, Tammy and the staff at the Serenity House for their compassionate care.