Theresa Ann Herlitz, age 66, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2025 surrounded by her love ones.

Born in Rockford, IL on July 24, 1958. Theresa was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend whose greatest joy in life was her family. She is survived by her children Wayne (Shanda) Hardy, Chris (Amanda) Herlitz, Andrew Herlitz (Gabi) Angela Herlitz (Micah) and her stepson Scott (April) Herlitz, along with her cherished grandchildren, who brought light and laughter to her days.

Theresa had a warm heart, a generous spirit, and a deep love for her dogs, who were always by her side. She found true happiness in family traditions, especially during the holidays, when she could gather everyone close and create memories filled with laughter, love, and good food. Her home was always open, and her love was always present.

She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and unwavering love for those around her.

A celebration of Theresa’s life will be held at a Hillsboro Community Center on July 25th 2025 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., where friends and family will come together to share stories and honor her memory.

Roseberry Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) is assisting the family.