On Saturday, July 5, 2025 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence in the City of Adams, Adams County, Wisconsin reporting an unresponsive five-week-old infant.

The City of Adams Police Department responded to the scene, along with LifeStar Ambulance Service. LifeStar Ambulance Service transported the infant to Gunderson Moundview Hospital. The infant was then transported to UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

On July 6, 2025, the City of Adams Police Department requested that the Sheriff’s Office take over the case.

On July 9, 2025, the child died at UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital. Any time an infant death occurs in Adams County a formal investigation takes place.

This is an active investigation and as such, no further information will be released at this time.