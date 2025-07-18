John C. Valore, age 55, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



A celebration of John’s life will be on Sunday, August 10th, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Friendship Village Hall, 507 W. Lake St., Friendship, WI 53934.



John was born on August 21, 1969, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Calvin and Sally Valore. He attended Nathan Hale High School, where he played basketball as a center. John had an adventurous and bold spirit and loved exploring the out-doors—one of his proudest memories was hiking a mountain and canoeing whitewater rapids near Madison, Wisconsin.



Family meant everything to John. He cherished family gatherings, cookouts, and his favorite rap music. During his time with Kathy Jones, John was a devoted stepfather and will always be remembered as “Pops” by Solomon Jones (Sophia Samuels), Walter Jones, and Tony Nesbitt.



He shared a special bond with his nephew and niece, Tim and Andrea Hurns, who cared for him selflessly and lovingly. To John, Andrea was his “Angel,” always looking out for him and ensuring his wishes were honored until his final moments. Despite ongoing health challenges, John remained a fighter to the very end.



Throughout his working years, John held various jobs he took pride in, including as a cook at Rocky Rococo Pizza and Captain’s in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. He also worked as a professional mover for Bellman’s Moving Company and as a sandblaster for Maynard Casting Company.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Sally Valore; his sisters, Regina Valore and Lisa Valore; and his best friend, Alex Arista.



He is survived by his children, Jasmine, Felicia, and John Jr.; his brothers, Joseph Campbell and Hakim (Melissa) Valore; and his nephews, Cameron Lee, LeVell (Laura) Washington, Conan Lee, Lontrell Valore, Riyan Hurns, Conner Kirchner, Skylar Valore, and Jacob Farenkrueg. He is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and further information can be found at www.roseberrys.com.