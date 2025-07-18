Daniel Hawley Arens. Age 67 of Eau Claire died unexpectantly on February 4, 2025.

Dan was born in Mauston, WI on March 26, 1957 to William and Dianne (nee Boardman) Arens.

Dan graduated in 1975 from Mauston High School. After graduating from CVTC in HVAC, he was employed at Christie’s Heating, Cooling and various HVAC companies throughout the Eau Claire area.

Dan loved hunting and spending time in the woods. He also enjoyed tending his garden, and was an avid Packer fan. Dan will be remembered as the guy who you would call and was always there to help out.

Dan is survived by the love of his life of 35 years, Denise Sinz

Sister Barbara (Duane) Boyle, niece and nephew Kari and Kevin; and Brother Larry (Chris) Arens niece and nephew Allyson and Jake

Denise’s children Danny (Amanda) and Carly Sinz, Denise’s siblings Vicky Nyseth, Jennifer Begley and Craig (Diane) Wenaas; his second mom Joyce Hazen; and his special aunt Carol Arens; and many other friends and relatives.

Dan is proceeded in death by his parents, and his brother Bill.

Dan’s celebration of life will be on Saturday, August 16 Time: 12:30 – 3 PM

Location: The O’Dells Community Center – W5240 N Osprey Drive, New Lisbon, WI