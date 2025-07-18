Wanda Mae Hover, 90 of Mauston passed away Sunday, March 16, 2025 at her home.

Wanda loved to laugh with friends and family. She and her husband Jim often hosted card parties. On one New Year’s Eve, Bruce and Charley remember the assembled friends singing, Oh Johnny Boy into the wee hours of the night.

Wanda was very proud of her two sons and their families. On many Christmases Wanda and Jim drove down to Oklahoma to be with Charley’s family, resting at casinos along the way. They also made many summer trips to visit Bruce’s family in Montana.

Wanda enjoyed creating hand embroidered cards, singing in the choir, bowling, and her flower garden. She was an active member of Mauston Methodist Church and Eastern Star. Her husband Jim drove midget cars in parades with the Shriners, which they both very much enjoyed.

Wanda will be missed by the many who loved her, especially her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and her sister Linda, and is survived by sons Charley and wife Sandra, Bruce and wife Darcy, sister Loretta, granddaughters Lisa and Kayla and grandsons Dustin and Ryan, and three great grand children, Cooper, Avery and Parker.

A memorial service for Wanda will be held later this year and a notice will be announced as to the day and time.

Memorial service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday July 23, 2025, at the Mauston Methodist Church, where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service

