The Tomah 16U American Legion Baseball Team opened up regional play with a 2-1 victory over West Salem. Tomah scored both of their runs in the 4th inning on an RBI fielder’s choice from Drew Thurston and an infield single from Julian Cunitz. Brennan Mack had a strong performance on the mound. The incoming Brookwood junior went 6 2/3 innings giving up just 1 unearned run while scattering 7hits walking none and striking out 3. New Lisbon’s Grady Barfknect had a big game going 2×3. Barfknect also had a big game behind home plate picking off a West Salem baserunner at first in the 5th inning and throwing out a West Salem runner at 2nd base in the 7th. The Tomah/SBC team is looking for their 3rd straight trip to the 16U State Tournament.