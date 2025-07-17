Severe storms spawned multiple tornadoes across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday evening. Residents and storm chasers captured dramatic video, as the twisters tore through parts of the state.

One tornado in Sauk City was seen whipping into homes and pushing down trees as it quickly swept through a neighborhood. While the damage was apparent in some areas, there were no immediate reports of injuries.

That twister was among at least five tornado reports across several counties.

The Milwaukee office of the National Weather Service shared that it would be looking into possible tornadoes in 10 areas, including areas near Dodgeville, Mazomanie, Beaver Dam and Hustisford.

Tornado watches were issued for much of southern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee and Madison. Severe thunderstorm warnings were also in effect due to expected wind gusts up to 70 mph. However, by 8 p.m. local time, most of those warnings had expired.

Prior to Wednesday, 26 tornadoes had already been confirmed in Wisconsin so far this year. That’s already more than their yearly average of 23 tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday a brief tornado touched down near I-90/94 and the 19th Ave overpass—caught on video and now circulating on social media. Thankfully, no damage has been reported at this time.

This is a strong reminder that when the National Weather Service issues a Tornado Watch, it means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form, even briefly, just like we saw today.

If you did experience any weather-related damage, please report it to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office or submit a report through the Sheriff’s App under Emergency Management.

Stay weather aware, follow alerts, and always have a safety plan in place.

