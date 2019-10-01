Thomas James Troemner, age 49, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at Lakeview at Mill Pond Assisted Living in Westfield, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Friendship, Wisconsin. Elder Mark Jefferson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery, Town of Quincy, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.