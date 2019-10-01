Kenneth R. Field, Jr., age 76 years, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro, after a short and valiant fight against cancer.

He was born on July 14, 1948, the son of Roy and Wanda (Kimball) Field in Reedsburg, Sauk County, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1966 and then served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970, stationed in Germany as a machinist, rank of Specialist 5. He continued his military service as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard until 1974.

Ken was united in marriage to Bette Subera in 1970 and they had three children before divorcing. He married Janet Hastings in 2001.

He lived a life of humble service to his community – 48 years as an EMT and Service Director for the Wonewoc Ambulance; 46 years as a firefighter and Assistant Chief for Wonewoc Fire Department, worked for 24 years as a part-time Officer for Wonewoc Police Department and over 20 years as a Juneau County Deputy Coroner, as well as time as a Deputy Sheriff.

Ken started working in his teens at Roy Apker’s Sinclair station in Wonewoc and was employed at Rayovac in Wonewoc for 35 years. After Rayovac closed in 2001, he worked at Sand Ridge Treatment Center in Mauston, Longwood LLC in Wonewoc and for the Juneau County Justice Center as security and bailiff. Right up until his illness in June of this year, he still worked weekly as a court bailiff and went on the majority of ambulance calls.

He enjoyed riding motorcycle since he was a teenager and took his Harley out for a spin several times this spring. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc and the Wonewoc American Legion Post 206.

The most important part of his life was his family. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren and made sure to tell them, show them, and support them in every way he could.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; children Jon (Jodi) Field of Mauston, Jim (Teresa) Field of Wonewoc, Jennifer (Alexandru Stana) Amann of La Crosse, stepson Brian (Michelle) Hastings of Hillsboro; grandchildren Adam (Mallory) Field of Elroy, Abby (Dylan) Wadzinski of Olympia Washington, Connor, Isabelle and Katie Field of Wonewoc, Nathan and Carter Field of Mauston, Harper and Owen Amann of La Crosse; brothers Dale (Diane) Field and Ben (Donna) Field of Wonewoc, Rick (Wanda Dogs) Field of Elroy, nieces and nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, brother Kevin Field and sister-in-law Betty Field.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for the excellent care at Gundersen Lutheran Hospitals in Hillsboro and La Crosse and all the support from the Wonewoc Ambulance and Fire Department.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, with Rev. Jacob Limpert officiating. Burial with military rites will be in the Millards Prairie Cemetery, rural Elroy. A time of visitation will be held at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and at the Church on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com