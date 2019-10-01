Ruth Schumann, 99, passed away peacefully Sunday September 29th,2024 at Milestone Senior Living.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2024, 11:00 AM at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E South Railroad Street, Kendall. Pastor Zachary Meier will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Relative and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Thursday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given be visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com