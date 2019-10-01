Dorothy R Linn, age 77 of Mauston WI, passed away on Sunday September 22, 2024 at the Cottage Care Center Nursing Home in Mauston. She was born on October 2, 1946 in Rockford IL to Raymond and Jean (Greisen) Breese.

Dorothy worked at Sundstrand Aviation in Rockford IL for several years before retiring and moving to Wisconsin. She worked at Rockwell Automation in Richland Center WI, retiring from there after several years. She owned a small farm in Elroy where she raised beef cattle and her pet goats.

Survived by siblings: LeRoy (Greta) Breese of Juda WI, Ray (Ginny) Breese of Machesney Park IL, John (Sandra) Breese of Huntingdon TN, Kathy Breese of Machesney Park, IL, Connie Garland of Coahoma TX, Don (Sonya) Breese of Roscoe IL, Linda (Gary) Cavin of Machesney Park, IL, and Norma (John) Hess of Rhinelander WI. As well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Raymond/Jean and a sister Carolyn Sue Bratcher.

Visitation will be held at Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston on Friday October 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services at 11 a.m. Burial at the Woodstock Cemetery in Richland County. At this time no luncheon is planned.

