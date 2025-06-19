Mauston, WI
Tomaska, Alice R. Age 73 of Wautoma
Alice R. Tomaska, age 73, of Wautoma, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Heartland House in Wautoma, Wisconsin.
Alice was born on February 17, 1952, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Beldon Elmer and Ruth Mae (Knupp) Schroeder. She grew up in Arkdale, Wisconsin, and graduated from Adams-Friendship High School with the Class of 1970. Throughout her life, Alice was known for her strong work ethic and caring spirit. She held a variety of jobs, including serving as a Federal Meat Inspector, working alongside her Aunt Beverly at the Mokena Quik Serv Gas Station in Mokena, Illinois, and later at Butra’s Fruit Market in Des Plaines, Illinois. On October 6, 1980, Alice married John “Jack” Tomaska, who preceded her in death on January 21, 1986. In 1991, she met Tom Welsh, with whom she shared her life until his passing on March 8, 2014.
Alice will be remembered for her sharp wit, generous heart, and quiet strength. She had a love for the open road and the freedom it brought-something we imagine she’s found again, perhaps with a motorcycle waiting for her just beyond the clouds.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Tomaska; her partner, Tom Welsh; her parents, Beldon and Ruth Schroeder; her brother, William Schroeder; and her nephew, Christopher Piechowski.
She is survived by her brothers: Dale (Carol) Schroeder of Mattoon, WI, and David (Gretchen) Schroeder of Champlin, MN; sisters: Mary (George) Piechowski of Redgranite, Wi, and Rebecca (David) Smith of Cleveland, TN; sister-in-law: Laurie Schroeder of Arkdale, WI; and 12 beloved nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Chaplain Ben Frei will officiate. Interment will follow at East Arkdale Cemetery.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
