On June 12, 2025, Marian Lake, age 98, of Briggsville, Wisconsin, left this earth while at home with her family by her side. She was born to Franklin and Lillian (Templin) Julson on April 13, 1927 in Milwaukee, and was the eldest of nine children. They lived on their farm in Adams County, and Marian attended Oxford High School. She worked at Oscar Mayer in Madison until she married Frank Lake, the love of her life, on May 19, 1951 in Grand Marsh. They resided in Rockford, Illinois during their working days. They moved to Briggsville for their retirement but Marian continued to work as a loving caregiver to many people.



Marian liked to garden and loved Flowers. She loved to polka dance and could be observed dancing around the living room, even into her later years. She was a wonderful mother and she cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The memory of Marian will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. Her warmth, kindness and love for life will be missed.

Marian is survived by her sisters: Helen (Jack) Kottka and Linda (Doug) Phillips; three children: Rodney (Diane) Lake of Rockford, Rita(Ed) Collins of Machesney Park, Illinois, and Randall Lake of Briggsville; ten grandchildren: Christina Clinton, Kevin Collins, Stephanie Melton, Johnathan Lake, Kelly Plath, Kelsey Kanneberg, Nathan Lake, Eric Petrie, Trevor Lake and Spencer Lake; and twelve great-grandchildren; and many laving nieces and nephews.



Marian was preceded in death by six of her siblings: Donald (Imogene) Julson, Eleanor Julson, Irene (Ken) Geier, Charles (Pat) Julson, Peter (Carol) Julson and Julius (Karen) Julson.



Cremation rites will be accorded.



A Celebration of Life will be held some time in August with details to follow.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the Family. Online condolences and further information can be found at www.rosebarrys.com.