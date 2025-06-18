The Royall Panthers summer baseball team split a pair of games in its Woodside League Tuesday night. Royall opened up the night with a 5-1 victory over Ithaca.  Trey Wildes went 5 innings giving up just 1run on 3hits walking 2 and striking out 7.  Wildes also had an inside the park homerun at the plate.  Cole Eberhardt notched the save pitching a pair of scoreless innings giving up just 1hit 1walk and striking out a pair.  Jason Johnson went 1×3 with 3RBI’s for Royall in the victory.  Adams-Friendship rallied by Royall in game 2 to win 5-4.  Royall scored 4 runs in the opening inning but could not hang on.  Brock Preuss had a hit and a pair of RBI’s in the loss for Royall.  Cody Ratz got the win on the mound for Adams-Friendship and also had a 2 run double at the plate.  Kale Gatterman came in to pick up the save. 