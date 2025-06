New Lisbon’s Grady Barfknecht had a wopping 7RBI’s in Tomah 16U American Legion baseballs 15-4 victory over Holmen 16U. Barfnecht had an early bases clearing double to bust the game wide open. Barfnect finished with a 3hit performance. Teag Stevenson was the winning pitcher he went 6innings giving up 4runs on 7hits walking 2 and striking out 5. Tomah 16U is now 5-1 on their season.

Bangor 13 Holmen 17U 3 (Royall’s Seth Brandau 2Steals)