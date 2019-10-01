Frances M. (Mike) Thompson, 69, died on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at his home.

He was born on June 7, 1955, to Frances and Genevieve (Roberts) Thompson in Harvard, Illinois. Being the oldest of 6 siblings, his younger years were spent growing up on the family farm. This contributed to his life long career in farming and his love for cattle. He started his own taxi service called Mike’s Taxi Service, assisting the Amish with travel.

Mike was a member of the St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Ridge where he was baptized and confirmed. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed organizing and participating in softball leagues, and he loved fantasy football. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

Mike is survived by his siblings, Patty (Dale) Short, Peter (Laurie) Thompson, Becky (Mike) Solberg, Barb (Richard) Stanek, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; life partner of 13 years, Deb Morgan; sister, Roberta (Steven) Jacobson and nephew, Jonas Stanek.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, 12 Noon, at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Ridge, 25525 County Hwy P, Ontario. Pastor Zachary Meier will officiate. Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the church on Saturday, from 10AM until the time of service. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.