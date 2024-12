The Wonewoc-Center Lady Wolves basketball team couldn’t get their offense going in a 53-26 loss to Kickapoo Monday night. The Wolves were led by Freshman Kendyl Rowe who had 8points. Kickapoo spread out their scoring but was led by Jadence Nagle who had a game high 9points. 10 different players scored for Kickapoo. Wonewoc-Center drops to 1-4 on their season and will host Brookwood Thursday night.