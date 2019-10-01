Steven C. Ziems, age 66 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

He was born on September 20, 1958 in Kankakee, Illinois, the son of Melvin and Grace (Gilbert) Ziems. The family moved to Wisconsin in 1960 and Steve graduated from the Royall High School in 1976.

Steven was united in marriage to Tammy Backeberg on March 21, 1987 in Wonewoc.

They lived on a hobby farm in Monroe County where he enjoyed his animals.

Steve worked at the Hillsboro Farmers Coop for 13 years, farmed for a few years and then became a construction handyman.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Ziems; son, Curtis Backeberg (Kristi Young); daughter, Lauralee Ziems; granddaughter, Taylor Ziems; siblings, Kenneth (Cheri) Ziems, Vicki (Larry) Gower and Michael (Marta) Ziems; mother-in-law, Sandra Backeberg and sisters-in-law, Kimberly Brand (Cliff Kules) and Kathy (Andy) Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Grace Ziems; father-in-law, Ronald Backeberg and brother-in-law, James Backeberg.

No Services are scheduled at this time.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting the family with arrangements.