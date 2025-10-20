Gloria J. Stevens, age 83, of Adams, passed away on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

She was born on July 29, 1942, in Arkdale, WI, at the home of her cherished grandparents, the daughter of Norman and Esther (Sparby) Thrasher. Gloria attended many schools growing up since they moved around a lot. She enjoyed it though and thought of it as an adventure. Gloria Thrasher married her sweetheart with the dark curly hair, Charles Stevens, on October 26, 1959. They were blessed with four children. Gloria loved her family with all her heart and was their best cheerleader. Anyone who knew her knew she loved to read, many times becoming so involved in the story, she stayed up all night to finish the book. Gloria also, for a time, enjoyed writing to pen pals. She loved to write poems and short stories. The best times for her were when all four of her children were growing up and the family was all together under one roof.

Gloria is survived by her children, Dianne (Bill Baumhardt) Baumann, Joshua (Michelle) Stevens, and Jerrold (Jessica) Stevens. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Danielle (Cory) Abraham and Deanna (Steven, Jr.) Bayer, Valerie Stevens and Nicole (Erin) Stevens, Arthur, Alexandria, and Josephine Stevens, Jensina and Janna Stevens; four great grandchildren, Natalie and Wyatt Abraham, and Kaylee and Logan Bayer; her sister Patricia Solberg, her sister-in-law Charlotte (Ron) Gauthier and brother-in-law Bill (Dave Binder) Stevens and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Charles and son Jeffrey, her parents, her mother and father-in-law, her brother and sister-in-law Norman (Susan) Thrasher, her brothers-in-

law Monroe Solberg, Larry, Edwin (Gladys), and Richard Stevens. Farewell Gloria/Mom/grandma/great-grandma. Gloria was a very wise woman and much smarter and stronger than she ever gave herself credit for. We love you more than words can say.

A private memorial service of Christian burial has taken place. Gloria was laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery.

