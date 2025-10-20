Daniel Charles Steen, age 81, of Necedah, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, Wisconsin. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.