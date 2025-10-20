Roberta L. (Nelson) McFarlane, age 60, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Assembly of God Church in Adams, Wisconsin, with Pastor Mark Stevens officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.

Roberta was born on February 15, 1965, in Friendship to Robert and Patricia (Stubbe) Nelson. She was a graduate of Adams-Friendship High School. In 2006, she was united in marriage to Larry McFarlane at the Adams Assembly of God Church. Roberta had a love for gardening and caring for animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Larry; son, Noah; brother, Randy (Kim); and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.